

According to the ANI report, the apex court will give its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the laws of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra government that allows the bull-taming sport and bullock cart races as well. A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday will deliver its verdict in the Jallikattu case.



The Tamil Nadu government had earlier defended 'Jallikattu' and informed the apex court that there is no cruelty on the bulls in the state. The state government further added that sporting events like Jalikattu can also be cultural events. The verdict will be pronounced by a five-judge bench which includes Justice KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, CT Ravikumar, Aniruddha Bose, and Hrishikesh Roy.



The top court had asked the state government how the sport is necessary to maintain the native breed of the bulls. It also questioned the state government on whether an animal can be used in sports like Jallikattu. According to the report, the state government said, "This is an incorrect notion that an activity, which is in nature of a sport or entertainment or amusement, cannot have a cultural value."



Jallikattu is organised during Pongal celebrations in the state as thanksgiving for a good harvest, following which the festivals are held in temples, which indicates that the event has great cultural and spiritual significance, the state government stated. In an affidavit filed by the Tamil Nadu government, it defended the sport and added that it is not an act of entertainment or amusement but is an event with great historic and religious values.

In February 2018, the apex court referred the case to a Constitution Bench on whether the people of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra can conserve the bull-taming sport as their cultural right under Article 29 (1) of the Indian Constitution.

