Health Ministry to put 75 mn with hypertension on standard care by 2025

Around 40,000 primary he­alt­hcare medical officers will be trained on standard treatment workflow for NCDs thro­ugh the Shashakt portal, MoHFW said

Sohini Das Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday announced at a G20 co-branded event with the World Health Organization (WHO) its am­­­­bitious target of putting 75 million people with hypertension and diabetes on standard care by 2025.
The screening would be done through public health centers (PHCs). “The Indian government’s ambitious target of reaching 75 million people with hypertension under standard care in primary healthcare by 2025 is the largest cover of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the world for primary healthcare,” said WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

To fight the menace of NCDs, India has created a platform through the creation of more than 150,000 health and wellness centers and operationalisation of telemedicine and digital health services.
Dr V K Paul, member (Hea­lth), NITI Aayog, noted that only screening is not enough. Detection should also lead to outcomes and therefore urged all stakeholders to ensure that at least 80 per cent of the diagnosed people are under treatment.

Around 40,000 primary he­alt­hcare medical officers will be trained on standard treatment workflow for NCDs thro­ugh the Shashakt portal,  MoHFW said.


First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

