Home / India News / Construction of jetty at Fort Kochi to attract concessional 12% GST: AAR

Construction of jetty at Fort Kochi to attract concessional 12% GST: AAR

AAR did not rule on whether contractors engaged for the project are eligible for 12% GST

BS Reporter New Delhi
GST

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The construction of a jetty for the Indian Coast Guard at Fort Kochi by the Cochin Port Trust (CoPT) is not eligible for exemption from the goods and services tax (GST), the Kerala-based authority for advance ruling (AAR) has said. It is, however, eligible for a concessional GST of 12 per cent, provided the jetty was completed within the specified time frame, AAR has ruled.

The authority held that the construction of the jetty constitutes works contract and hence, a concessional rate of 12 per cent GST, instead of 18 per cent, would be imposed on it.

Works contract is a service contract involving the supply of goods to execute it. That makes the works contract a combination of service and movement of goods.

The authority observed that nothing in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) or other documents reveals that CoPT has received any consideration for the services in the form of grants from the central government and as such it is not eligible for exemption.

Sandeep Sehgal, partner at AKM Global, a Gurugram-based chartered accountancy, said the AAR has clarified that the services provided in relation to port services would be covered under works contract and would attract a concessional rate of tax of 12 per cent GST at the time of supply of services.

This time of supply has to be within September 21, 2017 and July 17, 2022 to qualify for concessional rate since the provision for this was removed from July 18, 2022.

The AAR did not give a ruling on CoPT's query about whether contractors engaged by it to execute the works contract would be eligible for 12 per cent GST.

CoPT had also asked whether it could seek a refund if it had already paid 18 per cent GST. To this, the AAR said the question did not fall within the purview of the definition of advance ruling.

Also Read

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

GST Council okays setting up tribunals, specific levy for pan masala firms

ICC makes helmets mandatory for high-risk positions; changes free hit rule

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

IT companies enforce cost control measures amid rising employee expenses

SC extends bail of ex-cop Pradeep Sharma in Antilia bomb scare case

Maharashtra man wins Rs 5 crore, then loses Rs 58 crore in online gambling

SC stays court order of Gyanvapi mosque ASI survey till Wednesday

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon session

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after spat between Chairman, Derek

Topics :Goods and Services TaxGST2.0Central Goods and Services TaxBs Reporter GST Council

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story