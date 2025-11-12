Senseless act of violence: Cabinet resolution condemns Delhi blast

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:11 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning the recent car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, terming it a “senseless act of violence”. It also expressed girief over the loss of lives in the blast and observed two minutes of silence in memory of the victims.
The resolution follows a blast outside the Red Fort metro station two days ago, which killed 12 people and injured many more.
In its resolution, the Cabinet described the incident as a "heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces" and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. It also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and commended the swift response of medical staff and emergency personnel who assisted victims at the scene.
“The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay. The situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during the briefing.
Strongly denouncing the attack, the Cabinet reiterated India’s firm stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of solidarity from governments worldwide following the incident.
The Cabinet further lauded the coordinated efforts of security agencies, authorities, and citizens who displayed courage and compassion in the aftermath of the explosion.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.