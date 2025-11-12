Senseless act of violence: Cabinet resolution condemns Delhi blast

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning the recent car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, terming it a “senseless act of violence”. It also expressed girief over the loss of lives in the blast and observed two minutes of silence in memory of the victims.

The resolution follows a blast outside the Red Fort metro station two days ago, which killed 12 people and injured many more.

In its resolution, the Cabinet described the incident as a "heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces" and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. It also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and commended the swift response of medical staff and emergency personnel who assisted victims at the scene.