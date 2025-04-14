Home / India News / Cooperatives can run petrol pumps, medical stores in MP: CM Mohan Yadav

Cooperatives can run petrol pumps, medical stores in MP: CM Mohan Yadav

The cooperative sector holds immense potential, and multi-purpose cooperative societies are being used to expand such activities in MP, the chief minister said

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM
Madhya Pradesh aims to increase its milk contribution from 9 per cent to 20 per cent in the national output, CM Yadav said (Photo: PTI))
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said cooperative societies can now operate services like petrol pumps and medical stores.

He was speaking at a state-level cooperative meet here on Sunday.

Now, cooperative societies can also operate petrol pumps, medical stores and other services. During the Global Investors Summit in MP (in February), agreements were signed to run factories through cooperatives as well, he said.

Milk production is a proven means of increasing household income, Yadav noted.

The government is making every possible effort to promote cow rearing and dairy production. A subsidy scheme has been introduced for cattle rearing, he said.

Madhya Pradesh aims to increase its milk contribution from 9 per cent to 20 per cent in the national output, he said.

To improve farmers' lives, the government will purchase cow milk directly. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the state government is committed to farmers' prosperity, Yadav added.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah, who was in Bhopal, said Madhya Pradesh has a lot of possibilities in the agriculture, animal husbandry and cooperative fields.

On the occasion, an agreement was signed between the National Dairy Development Board and Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation to enhance milk production in the state.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

