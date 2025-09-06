Court seeks reply from Gurugram municipal authorities on waterlogging woes

A court here has issued notices to Gurugram municipal authorities and traffic police on a civil suit filed by two residents over the recent waterlogging and traffic snarls that gave a harrowing time to people, their lawyer said.

Civil judge (junior division) Deepak Yadav sought replies from the District Collector, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and DCP traffic on the plea filed on September 2, advocate Manish Shandilya said.

The court has asked all three officials to submit a status report on the issue within 30 days. The next hearing of the case will be on September 12, he added.