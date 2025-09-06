Home / India News / Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage may resume next week after weather review

Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage may resume next week after weather review

The yatra remained suspended for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday with the weatherman forecasting the possibility of moderate rain or thunder showers over a few districts of Jammu division

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi
The yatra was suspended hours before a landslide along the old track at Adhkuwari on August 26 claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district is likely to resume next week after a fresh review of the weather advisory, officials said on Saturday.

The yatra remained suspended for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday with the weatherman forecasting the possibility of moderate rain or thunder showers over a few districts of Jammu division towards late night or early morning hours on September 7 and 8.

"A decision to resume the yatra will be taken next week. The track is cleared of the debris and is getting a facelift after the recent damage due to landslides triggered by heavy rains," an official of the shrine board said.

The yatra was suspended hours before a landslide along the old track at Adhkuwari on August 26 claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.

The suspension is the longest since the COVID-19 restrictions, with authorities prioritising pilgrim safety and conducting restoration work on the damaged track and commercial structures in Katra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :vaishno deviJammu and KashmirJammuFloods

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

