Delhi govt invites bids for ₹31.5L maintenance at Dilli Haat, INA

The initiative is part of the government's efforts to enhance public amenities and offer a hassle-free experience to visitors at one of the city's key cultural and retail hubs, the tender read

Dilli Haat
Additionally, periodic tests like earth continuity and insulation resistance tests will be conducted to ensure safety, the tender further read. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
The Delhi government has invited bids for a comprehensive two-year maintenance contract at Dilli Haat INA, focusing on electrical installations, fans, distribution and LT panel boards, compound lighting, water pumping sets with an estimation of Rs 31,52,472.

The maintenance work will be implemented by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), which manages Dilli Haat INA with an estimated cost of Rs 31,52,472.

It said that the contract covers routine day-to-day maintenance and operational services, including repairs and replacements, excluding certain spare parts which will be provided by the in-charge at the site.

killed manpower, including electrical wiremen and helpers, will be deployed in shifts to ensure seamless service delivery at all times, including weekends and holidays, the tender read.

Dilli Haat INA, located in the INA Market area, is famous for food and craft bazaar that showcases regional cuisines, handicrafts, textiles, and cultural performances from across India.

The complex attracts artisans and visitors alike. It is a joint venture between Delhi Tourism and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, aiming to promote India's cultural diversity and support small businesses.

According to the scope of work, maintenance activities will include regular inspections of electrical panels, distribution boards, capacitor panels, and other equipment. It will also ensure that fans, lighting fixtures, and water pumping systems are functioning optimally.

Additionally, periodic tests like earth continuity and insulation resistance tests will be conducted to ensure safety, the tender further read.

Safety protocols outlined in the general specifications for electrical works will be strictly followed, and logs will be maintained for inspection and troubleshooting, it added.

The maintenance plan also emphasises preventive care, such as checking for overheating, unusual noises, or vibrations, and ensuring that electrical spaces are kept clean and free from obstruction.

Monthly inspections will be conducted to identify and resolve issues before they affect daily operations, it said.

Cleaning of equipment rooms, removal of cobwebs, and thorough checks of the electrical panels will be part of the routine tasks to ensure the longevity and reliability of installed systems.

With this contract, the Delhi government aims to strengthen the infrastructure of Dilli Haat INA, making it more accessible and enjoyable for visitors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Dilli HaatDelhi governmente-tendering

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

