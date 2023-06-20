Home / India News / CBI court sentences ex-Syndicate Bank manager to 7 yrs of imprisonment

CBI court sentences ex-Syndicate Bank manager to 7 yrs of imprisonment

CBI had registered a case on October 1, 2010, against the accused on a complaint from Syndicate bank, Regional Office, Coimbatore

ANI General News
CBI court sentences ex-Syndicate Bank manager to 7 yrs of imprisonment

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 12:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced a former Syndicate bank manager to seven years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in a bank fraud case.

The Additional District Judge for CBI Cases sentenced former Syndicate bank manager Gunaseelan Bank to undergo seven years of Rigorous Imprisonment with a fine amounting to Rs 75,000 and three years of RI to fourteen others involved in the fraud case.

"Paul Johnson and A. Kumaresan (private persons), both to undergo three years RI with a fine of Rs. 20,000 each; Jesuvin Febi to undergo three years RI with a fine of Rs.30,000; R. Mahalingam, C. Arumughan, Raja Thomas, R. Murali, R. Thirupati, G. Thangarajan, R. Vadamalai, A. Jesuraj, Sharun Rashit, P. Theradimuthu & S. Sundaresan, all to undergo three years RI with fine of Rs. 60,000 each in a bank fraud case," read an official press release from the CBI.

CBI had registered a case on October 1, 2010, against the accused on a complaint from Syndicate bank, Regional Office, Coimbatore.

"It was alleged that private persons conspired with public servants to cheat Syndicate Bank, Dindigul Main Branch. The public servant had sanctioned and released housing loans to the tune of Rs.155.79 Lakh to the ineligible borrowers. The loan accounts became NPA to the tune of Rs.162.72 Lakh," it read.

After an investigation, a chargesheet was filed on May 3, 2012, against the accused.

"The Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted them," it read.

Also Read

Thomas Cook India's Q4 total income rises 150% to Rs 1,300 crore

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

New player will always need more dealers: JSW Paints CEO Sundaresan A S

Fire at MP's Satpura Bhawan due to short circuit, finds enquiry committee

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

Latest Live: PM Modi leaves for his first historic state visit to the US

India will become number one destination for tourism by 2047: Reddy

Will not give assent to University Laws Amendment Bill: Kerala Governor

Topics :CBI

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 3:17 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story