CUET-UG results announced, 22,000 candidates score 100 percentile

While 5,685 candidates scored 100 percentile in English, 4,850 candidates got a top score in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, followed by 2,836 in Economics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
The National Testing Agency on Saturday declared the results for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG), which showed that over 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile.

The maximum top scorers were in English, followed by Biology and Economics.

Over 11.11 lakh candidates had appeared for the second edition of the entrance exam.

While 5,685 candidates scored 100 percentile in English, 4,850 candidates got a top score in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, followed by 2,836 in Economics.

"The performance of every candidate has been evaluated using the equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, National Testing Agency (NTA).

"The role of the NTA is confined to the registration of candidates, conduct of the test, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalising answer keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting scorecard.

"A merit list will be prepared by participating universities and organisations. The universities will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of the scorecard of CUET (UG) - 2023 provided by NTA," she added.

The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh had submitted their applications.

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

