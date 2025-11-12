46 new dengue cases in Tripura's Kailasahar, situation under control

Forty-six new dengue cases have been reported from Kailasahar town of Tripura's Unakoti district, an official said.
Thirteen out of the 46 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, the official said.
Dr Rohan Paul of Kailasahar Sub-Divisional Hospital said, "The situation in Kailasahar is well under control. There is no cause for panic." He said Kailasahar town is more prone to dengue than other areas of the state as tests for the mosquito-borne disease are conducted year-round.
He expressed concern that many individuals resort to self-medication without proper medical consultation.
"We are suggesting people to undergo dengue tests at the sub-divisional hospital or at nearby primary health centres. Taking medicine without proper diagnosis can lead to health risks," Paul said.
He said that dengue is transmitted by Aedes mosquito, which breeds in stagnant water. "People should ensure there is no waterlogging around their homes or workplaces to prevent mosquito breeding," he added.
Health authorities have stepped up awareness campaigns and intensified surveillance to prevent further spread of the disease in the district.
