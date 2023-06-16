Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall, intensity reduces to 'severe', says IMD

The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy has reduced from 'very severe' category to 'severe' after the storm made landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat on Thursday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch, adding that heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan on Friday.

"Cyclone Biporjoy moved northeastwards and crossed the Saurashtra-Kutch adjoining Pakistan coast close to the Jakhau port, Gujarat. The cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch. The intensity of the cyclone has reduced to 105-115 kmph. The category has changed from very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) to severe cyclonic storm (SCS). There may be heavy rains in Rajasthan on June 16," the IMD Director told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Relief Commissioner of Gujarat Alok Pandey said that there are chances of flash floods and intermittent rainfall is expected across Gujarat with heavy rainfall.

Addressing the press conference, Relief Commissioner of Gujarat Alok Pandey said, "The eye of the storm is currently near the Pakistan-Kutch border. The wind had an average speed of 78 kmph. There are chances of power outages. As per IMD's forecast, the storm will reach southern Rajasthan tomorrow".

"People have been alerted in the low-lying areas. There are chances of flash floods. Intermittent rainfall is expected across Gujarat with heavy rainfall near the storm epicentre," he added.

The Relief Commissioner also informed that 22 people got injured, while electric poles, and trees were uprooted amid severe heavy rains coupled with gusty winds

"Around 22 people have been injured due to the storm. So far, there is no news of anyone's death. 23 animals have been killed, 524 trees have fallen, and electric poles have also fallen in some places due to which there is no electricity in 940 villages," the Relief Commissioner said.

IMD had earlier said that Cyclone Biparjoy is moving ahead of Saurashtra Kutch as a very severe cyclone.

"Very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) close to Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts. The landfall process is continuing and by midnight it will be completely over the land. Part of the eye is over the land," IMD had said on Thursday evening.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which had been brewing over the Arabian Sea for several days, has made landfall on Gujarat's coastal area and has also affected the train services. Due to this, around 99 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated, Western Railway said.

Officials said that several relief and rescue teams are on alert as tens of thousands of people were evacuated to safe locations in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Thursday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD issued a Red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, saying that VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) 'Biparjoy' will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts, between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port, by Thursday evening.

Warnings about extensive damage to temporary housing structures and falling of trees and branches due to high-speed winds, high tides and heavy rainfall have already been issued by India Meteorological Department.