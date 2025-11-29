Cyclone Ditwah: 54 flights cancelled amid heavy rains, Tamil Nadu on alert

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A total of 54 flights have been cancelled across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Ditwah, Chennai Airport officials said on Saturday.

As a precautionary measure against the cyclonic storm and anticipated heavy rainfall affecting the southern and central districts, 16 flights from Chennai to Thoothukudi, Madurai, and Trichy have been cancelled. Similarly, 16 flights from Thoothukudi, Trichy, and Madurai to Chennai were also suspended. Additionally, 22 flights from Madurai, Trichy, and Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad have been suspended.

With the situation worsening, authorities reported that all small aircraft operations from Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, Thoothukudi, and nearby airports will remain suspended from Sunday morning until night.

Chennai Airport officials have advised all passengers travelling from the airport to contact their respective airlines, check the status of their flights, and reschedule their journeys as needed. Cyclone Ditwah is currently advancing toward the northern coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after crossing coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the region, warning of heavy rains, strong winds, and possible coastal disruptions. Amid the cyclone alert, the Villupuram district administration had stepped up precautionary measures. District Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman announced the closure of all schools on Saturday due to predicted heavy rainfall.