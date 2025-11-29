Home / India News / Cyclone Ditwah: 54 flights cancelled amid heavy rains, Tamil Nadu on alert

Cyclone Ditwah: 54 flights cancelled amid heavy rains, Tamil Nadu on alert

Chennai Airport officials have advised all passengers travelling from the airport to contact their respective airlines, check the status of their flights, and reschedule their journeys as needed

Cyclone Ditwah is currently advancing toward the northern coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after crossing coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal (Photo:PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
A total of 54 flights have been cancelled across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Ditwah, Chennai Airport officials said on Saturday.

As a precautionary measure against the cyclonic storm and anticipated heavy rainfall affecting the southern and central districts, 16 flights from Chennai to Thoothukudi, Madurai, and Trichy have been cancelled. Similarly, 16 flights from Thoothukudi, Trichy, and Madurai to Chennai were also suspended. Additionally, 22 flights from Madurai, Trichy, and Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad have been suspended.

With the situation worsening, authorities reported that all small aircraft operations from Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, Thoothukudi, and nearby airports will remain suspended from Sunday morning until night.

Chennai Airport officials have advised all passengers travelling from the airport to contact their respective airlines, check the status of their flights, and reschedule their journeys as needed.

Cyclone Ditwah is currently advancing toward the northern coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after crossing coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the region, warning of heavy rains, strong winds, and possible coastal disruptions.

Amid the cyclone alert, the Villupuram district administration had stepped up precautionary measures. District Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman announced the closure of all schools on Saturday due to predicted heavy rainfall.

"In Villupuram district, all schools will remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall. No special classes or examinations should be conducted under any circumstances. A total of 103 locations in our district have been identified as vulnerable areas," he said on Friday. Rahman added that 103 locations in the district have been marked as vulnerable.

"For rescue operations, 55 boats are on standby. Five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel will arrive in the Villupuram district tonight. As there is a possibility of electric poles falling, 12,700 poles have been kept ready. A total of 253 JCB vehicles are on standby. Nineteen coastal fishermen have not ventured into the sea. There is a likelihood of rainfall beginning tomorrow afternoon," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Tamil NaduChennaiCycloneflights cancelled

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

