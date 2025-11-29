Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal, commending his lifelong commitment to public service and extending support to the bereaved family.

Calling the demise of the former Minister of state for Home Affairs "truly heartbreaking", the LoP Lok Sabha wrote on X, "The news of the demise of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shriprakash Jaiswal ji is extremely heartbreaking. His dedication to public service and the party stands as an exemplary model. His departure is an irreplaceable loss for the Congress."

Expressing solidarity with the family during their time of grief, Gandhi added, "In this difficult time, my condolences are with his grieving family, supporters, and well-wishers."

Earlier on Friday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his deepest condolences to the family of Sriprakash Jaiswal. He recalled Jaiswal as a valued colleague in the UPA government and hailed him as a committed Congressman who worked tirelessly for the upliftment of Kanpur and its people. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "The news of the passing of Shriprakash Jaiswal ji, my colleague in the UPA government, former Union Minister, and senior Congress leader, is extremely heartbreaking. He was a true and devoted Congressman who served the people with complete honesty for the development and welfare of Kanpur."