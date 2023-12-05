Cyclone Michaung: Chennai residents battle power, mobile disruption

She was frightened, panicked, and confused for three reasons—flood, power disruption, and an unstable mobile network. When Business Standard called a Ph.D. student, V. Dhanalakshmi (name changed), she was reaching out from the terrace of her house for better network reception. In tears, she exclaimed, "How can we contact rescue teams or seek help for elders without a network? My house is flooded, and I can see a snake near me." Before completing the call or seeking permission to go on record, the call abruptly ended with an even more desperate cry.

This wasn't just Dhanalakshmi's story but that of thousands of Chennai residents who were seen trying to make calls across inundated areas in the city. On Tuesday evening, the massive Cyclone Michaung made landfall in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, 375 km away from Chennai. On Tuesday, services of major telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL got affected across the city mainly due to the difficulty in sourcing and transporting diesel to tower sites, and battery issues.

"Work on restoring services is in full swing. The state government had shut down power for precautionary reasons, especially in low-lying areas. As a result, sites had gone down. Diesel generator sets were running as backup in most areas but they have now gone down. Also, in Chennai, most sites have been taken by operators from tower companies," a senior industry source said.

Responding to Business Standard, Vodafone Idea said the company has robust processes to ensure business continuity even during times of crisis. "The fall of Cyclone Michaung has partly impacted our services due to power outages and restricted access to network sites. Despite the challenges posed by the excessive flooding, our on-ground teams are working 24x7 with the local authorities. The voice and data services are being progressively restored and we should soon be back to normalcy,” a Vodafone Idea Limited spokesperson said.

Officials from all three private sector operators told Business Standard they hope to reactivate sites by Wednesday, as and when the cyclone moves northwards, and waters recede. Airtel Xstream Fiber has sent messages to consumers that services will resume by Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, rescue works were in full swing in the city. "We planned the work based on the previous rains. Despite unprecedented rains, the damage this time has reduced as compared to the past. Serious measures are being taken to restore normalcy in Chennai very soon. Due to the precautionary measures taken by the government, the impact of the rains is reduced," Chief Minister M K Stalin told reporters.

While 119 people lost their lives during the 2015 rains, this time only 12 people died despite heavy rains, based on reports. According to the local media, a major factor that worked in favour of Chennai this time was a planned expenditure of Rs 4,000 crore. The city and adjoining districts faced relentless rains on Monday as the severe cyclonic storm Michaung loomed over the north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin mentioned that across the nine affected districts, including Chennai, a total of 61,666 relief camps were established.



Approximately 1.1 million food packets and one lakh milk packets have been distributed so far, he said.

The Chennai Corporation has brought in 5,000 workers from other districts for flood mitigation works in the city. On Tuesday, the cyclone made landfall on the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh near the town of Bapatla, the weather office said, barrelling in with winds of up to 110 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies)