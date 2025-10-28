As east coast braces for Cyclone Montha, experts blame climate change

Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh have started experiencing severe rainfall and strong winds as Cyclone Montha is expected to hit the state’s coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam by Tuesday night.

While the government machinery is already in action, 35 flights have been cancelled across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and around 43 trains have been cancelled by the East Coast Railways. Thousands of people have been moved to safe zones.

Industry experts attribute the rise in cyclonic storms to climate change and oceanic-atmospheric phenomena such as El Niño, the Indian Ocean Dipole, and the Madden–Julian Oscillation.

According to a report by research agency Climate Trends, around 2.9 million people in Andhra Pradesh are vulnerable to cyclones, with 3.3 million living within five kilometres of the coastline. The report also notes that coastal Tamil Nadu faces similar risks.

Cyclone alert raised to Great Danger Signal No. 10 The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam has raised the alert at Kakinada Port to Great Danger Signal No. 10 — the highest level for severe cyclones — while nearby ports such as Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kalingapatnam, and Bheemunipatnam are also on high alert. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Montha is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, on Tuesday night as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kilometres per hour. ‘Warmer oceans turning depressions into cyclones’

“Cyclones are essentially intensified depressions, which are a natural phenomenon crucial for the southwest and northeast monsoons. However, climate change is altering this natural cycle — what earlier remained a depression is now more frequently intensifying into a deep depression or a full-fledged cyclone,” said Abinash Mohanty, global sector head – climate change and sustainability, IPE Global. “The east coast has historically been the most cyclone-prone region, and that trend continues today. Cyclones gain energy from warm ocean waters, and the Bay of Bengal, being semi-enclosed, does not receive cooler currents. As a result, its sea surface temperatures routinely remain above 28°C — often touching 29–30°C — creating ideal conditions for storm formation,” Mohanty added.

Rising ocean heat content intensifies storm formation A Climate Trends report indicated that while the fundamental mechanism behind cyclones remains unchanged, increasing sea surface temperatures (SSTs) and ocean heat content (OHC) have intensified their pace and strength. “Cyclones have been intensifying at a faster pace in recent years. Earlier, a system took two to three days to develop into a tropical storm. Now, depressions turn into cyclonic storms within a day,” the report said. NDRF deploys rescue teams across states On Tuesday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pre-deployed 22 teams in likely affected coastal districts across multiple states. Of these, 10 have been stationed in Andhra Pradesh, six in Odisha, three in Tamil Nadu, two in Chhattisgarh, and one in Puducherry.