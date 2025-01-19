Bengaluru Namma Metro rail fares to get costlier by 30-40%: Details here

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is increasing the ticket fare citing increasing operational costs

Namma Metro Bengaluru
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited is increasing the ticket fare citing rising operational costs. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
The Namma Metro rail fares in Bengaluru are set for a significant hike as reports suggest the revised fares would be implemented by this month.
 
According to a report by news agency PTI, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is increasing the ticket fare citing rising operational costs. The report further suggests that the hike would be somewhere between 30 to 40 per cent. 
 
The decision comes close on the heels of the Karnataka Transport Department increasing bus fare by 15 per cent across all categories.
 
"The BMRCL board has almost approved the hike and it's quite likely that the revised fare would be effected this month itself," a BMRCL officer told PTI.
 
The official said that the operational cost has increased significantly, which made the board take this decision.
 
"We are funded by various agencies and financial institutions and we have to clear those loans. Hence, hike is inevitable," the officer said, adding that the BMRCL is not funded by the state government.

Bus fare hike

 
Earlier this month, the Congress government in Karnataka decided to increase the bus fares in the state-owned transport corporations by 15 per cent due to rise in operational costs. The new fares came into effect on January 5.
 
Notably, the Karnataka government, under the Shakti scheme, provides free bus travel for women and transgender individuals within the state on Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses. Aimed at empowering women and enhancing mobility, the scheme allows eligible passengers to travel with a "Shakti Smart Card" linked to Aadhaar.
First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

