Danish experts run pilot to boost efficiency of Delhi wastewater plant

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to carry out a pilot study aimed at improving the efficiency of an existing wastewater treatment plant in the capital, officials from the Danish Embassy confirmed. Experts from Denmark have teamed up with the(DJB) to carry out a pilot study aimed at improving the efficiency of an existing wastewater treatment plant in the capital, officials from the Danish Embassy confirmed.

The pilot, which began earlier this year at the Coronation Pillar plant in Delhi, is expected to be completed within three months.

"This is an ongoing pilot study that focuses on optimising the performance of an existing wastewater treatment plant in Delhi by employing advanced Danish expertise and smart software solutions," said Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Denmark's Ambassador to India.

The goal is to show how digital monitoring and control systems can make such plants more energy-efficient—ideally turning them energy-neutral or even energy-positive.

By using smart technology, the project not only reflects Denmark's expertise in sustainable wastewater management but also offers a model that could be adapted across India's urban areas.

Also Read

"What we are trying to showcase here is the opportunity you have with wastewater treatment plants to make them, transition them from being major energy consumers," Kristensen said.

In India, many municipal or state-run treatment plants use large amounts of electricity, he pointed out.

"It is expensive and it takes precious electricity away from other tasks in society and it creates carbon emissions. So we want to transfer them from being energy consumers to being energy positive so that the wastewater treatment plants actually produce energy instead of consuming it."

The purpose of the study is not only to prove that such a transition is technically feasible, but also that the investment pays off quickly, Kristensen added.

From a cost-benefit angle, the logic is clear, he said.

The ambassador noted that the India-Denmark partnership in the water sector is a key pillar of the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Ongoing joint efforts include strengthening sustainable water management in Rajasthan, using smart metres and IoT tools to maintain rural water supply systems, mapping groundwater at a national level, and reducing water loss in urban centres facing stress.

Another example of the collaboration is the Indo-Danish Smart Laboratory for Clean Rivers, set up at IIT BHU in partnership with the National Mission for Clean Ganga and Danish consultancy firm Ramboll.