Datanomics: India becomes 82nd country to allow passive euthanasia

On March 11, a two-judge Supreme Court Bench approved the withdrawal of life support for Harish Rana, a Panjab University student who has been in a persistent vegetative state since a brain injury in 2013. It is India’s first judicial approval of passive euthanasia — the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment under strict judicial conditions.
India permits only passive euthanasia, which is recognised in 82 countries globally. Active euthanasia, which involves a deliberate act of ‘mercy killing’, is legal in just 10 countries.
Countries where active euthanasia is legal
The Netherlands became the first country to legalise active euthanasia in April 2002, followed by Belgium in May the same year. The latest country to legalise it was Australia in November 2025.