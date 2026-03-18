India's consumer courts struggle with vacant benches, says report

Pendency Driven by Institutional Gaps
These vacancies are not merely administrative shortcomings, they directly translate into delays. Nearly one in three consumer cases remains pending for over three years, far exceeding the statutory timeline of three to five months.
Jharkhand stands out, with nearly 64 per cent of staff positions vacant, the highest among reporting states, severely constraining its ability to process cases. Similarly, Puducherry and Delhi have reported vacancy levels of 40 per cent or more, reflecting persistent gaps in appointments even in relatively better-resourced jurisdictions.
At the level of sanctioned strength, several states, including Jharkhand, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh, have struggled to meet statutory requirements for constituting benches, with vacancies extending to both presidents and members. These shortages directly correlate with higher pendency and slower disposal rates, reinforcing the link between staffing and performance.