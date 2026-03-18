India's consumer courts struggle with vacant benches, says report

India’s consumer redressal system is facing a structural crisis that begins not with law or design, but with empty chairs. The Consumer Justice Report 2026 lays bare a system where vacancies, at both state and district levels, and falling women representation have hollowed out institutional capacity, slowing justice delivery and eroding consumer confidence.

Across state commissions, one in five positions remains vacant, with some states reporting over 40 per cent unfilled posts. More than half of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (SCDRCs) do not have a full complement of presidents and members. Despite a legal mandate under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, requiring at least one woman member in district and state commissions, compliance remains weak.

The report noted that women’s representation in State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions has declined from 35 per cent in 2021 to 29 per cent in 2025, dipping to a low of 23.2 per cent in 2024. Only Delhi and Sikkim reported having a woman president on their state commissions in 2024.

In several cases, commissions have been unable to even constitute benches. The situation is compounded by a restrictive appointment framework: Only sitting or retired High Court judges can serve as presidents of SCDRCs, significantly narrowing the pool of eligible candidates.