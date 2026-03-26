Datanomics: Jal Jeevan Mission connections rise, supply remains hurdle

On March 22, the Ministry of Jal Shakti released the operational guidelines for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, extending the mission’s deadline from 2024 to 2028. It also announced that projects costing ~100 crore and above would be scrutinised before release of funds to states. Though the coverage of tap water connection has increased from 16.71 per cent when the scheme was launched in 2019 to 81.77 per cent as on March 24, 2026, water supply remains an issue as no states with full coverage has achieved full functionality.