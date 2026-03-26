India's NDCs highlight climate action urgency amid geopolitical tensions

Other climate experts found the new approach highly pragmatic. “Globally, there is a degree of uncertainty about whether countries will continue to demonstrate strong commitment towards decisive climate action — particularly in light of the stance adopted by the United States. India has adopted a holistic approach, keeping in view the need to provide affordable and accessible power to all parts of the country and its population,” said Leena Nandan, former secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
The commitments also assume importance as India holds the BRICS chair this year. They raise expectations of a BRICS-led focus on de-risking supply chains through decarbonisation under India’s presidency. India, being at the forefront, has emphasised climate-resilient infrastructure, green industrial pathways and behavioural shifts.