India's NDCs highlight climate action urgency amid geopolitical tensions

India’s power markets are evolving fast and the pace of renewable energy addition is increasing rapidly. CEEW’s Ghosh said, “If the trajectory is maintained and supply chain disruptions ease, we estimate that India will exceed its target, as it has repeatedly done in the past.”

The country has achieved a 36 per cent reduction in emission intensity of GDP between 2005 and 2020, reached 52.57 per cent of non-fossil power capacity and created a carbon sink of 2.3 billion tonnes.

These achievements are well aligned with India’s NDC submitted in 2015, which targeted a 33–35 per cent reduction in the emissions intensity of GDP and a 40 per cent share of non-fossil power capacity by 2030. Both were met 11 and nine years ahead of the committed timelines, respectively. In 2022, the updated NDCs raised the ambition to a 45 per cent emission intensity reduction and a 50 per cent share of non-fossil energy capacity. The energy intensity target was only strengthened by 2 percentage points, indicating a lack of significantly stronger ambition and action.