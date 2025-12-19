Datanomics: Lynching persists in India despite laws and low conviction

Earlier this month, a cloth vendor was allegedly lynched in Bihar over his religious identity. Between 2014 and 2023, India recorded 189 lynching cases — less than 1 per cent of over 526,000 incidents of mob violence. As of 2025, only Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Jharkhand have anti-lynching laws.

Mob violence cases slowing down

Mob violence cases in India fell to 39,274 in 2023 from 66,044 in 2014. Lynching incidents were 0.01-0.11 per cent of such cases during the same period.

‘Big problem’

A 2021 Pew Research survey had found that 65% of Indians considered communal violence a 'big problem' in India.