Home / India News / Datanomics: Lynching persists in India despite laws and low conviction

Datanomics: Lynching persists in India despite laws and low conviction

Only four states have enacted anti-lynching laws: Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Jharkhand

lynching in India, Bihar lynching case, mob violence India, anti-lynching laws India, religious violence India, lynching statistics India, mob lynching cases, hate crimes India, lynching law states India, Manipur anti-lynching law
premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:43 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Earlier this month, a cloth vendor was allegedly lynched in Bihar over his religious identity. Between 2014 and 2023, India recorded 189 lynching cases — less than 1 per cent of over 526,000 incidents of mob violence. As of 2025, only Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Jharkhand have anti-lynching laws.
 
Mob violence cases slowing down
 
Mob violence cases in India fell to 39,274 in 2023 from 66,044 in 2014. Lynching incidents were 0.01-0.11 per cent of such cases during the same period. 
 
‘Big problem’
  A 2021 Pew Research survey had found that 65% of Indians considered communal violence a ‘big problem’ in India. 
 
Nearly half of police force justifies mob violence
 
The Status of Policing in India Report 2025 by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) found that over half of constabulary as well as IPS officers justify or partially justify mob violence as a form of punishment. 
 
Lynching hotspots 
Several major lynching cases have been reported from Bihar, MP, Maharashtra, UP, and Jharkhand.  
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt's SHANTI Bill may put citizens' lives in danger: Prashant Bhushan

ED quizzes Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol in Yes Bank loan fraud case

No formal policy yet on AI use in courts, Centre tells Lok Sabha

Did MGNREGA act as safety net for casual labour during sowing, harvest?

Centre launches Good Governance Week to boost grassroots service delivery

Topics :lynchingPoliticscommunal violence

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story