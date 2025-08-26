Home / India News / Datanomics: Nearly half the India's lawmakers face criminal charges

Across the country, 45 per cent of MLAs have declared criminal charges, while 29 per cent face serious criminal charges

In 2009, three in ten MPs had declared criminal charges, and one in seven faced serious ones. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:57 PM IST
The Centre recently introduced the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament. The Bill seeks to remove the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers from office if they are arrested and detained for 30 days in relation to a criminal offence. As many as 45 per cent of MLAs and 46 per cent of MPs have declared criminal charges against them. 
Andhra has most MLAs with criminal charges
 
Across the country, 45 per cent of MLAs have declared criminal charges, while 29 per cent face serious criminal charges. Among states, Andhra Pradesh tops the list, followed by Kerala, Telangana, and Bihar. 
 
Crimes against women
 
Cases involving crimes against women show a worrying trend. West Bengal leads with 23 MLAs facing such charges, followed closely by Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Maharashtra and Bihar also feature in the top five. 
Source: ADR
 
In hot water
 
In 2009, three in ten MPs had declared criminal charges, and one in seven faced serious ones. By 2014, this had risen to one-third and one-fifth of the total strength, respectively. By 2019, nearly 43 per cent of MPs had declared criminal cases with almost 29 per cent facing charges of serious crimes This was taken to a new high after the 2024 elections, with 46 per cent of MPs facing criminal charges and 31 per cent serious cases. 
 

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

