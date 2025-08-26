Datanomics: Nearly half the India's lawmakers face criminal charges

Crimes against women

In hot water

In 2009, three in ten MPs had declared criminal charges, and one in seven faced serious ones. By 2014, this had risen to one-third and one-fifth of the total strength, respectively. By 2019, nearly 43 per cent of MPs had declared criminal cases with almost 29 per cent facing charges of serious crimes This was taken to a new high after the 2024 elections, with 46 per cent of MPs facing criminal charges and 31 per cent serious cases.