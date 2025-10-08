Home / India News / Datanomics: Surge in substandard drugs raises safety concerns in India

Datanomics: Surge in substandard drugs raises safety concerns in India

India faced global scrutiny in 2023 when its cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia

Cough syrup
premium
(Photo: AdobeStock)
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after consuming a toxic cough syrup have once again highlighted the growing concern around substandard medicines in India, which fail the government’s Non-Standard Quality Drugs (NSQD) tests. In 2025, around 1,139 medicines were found to be substandard, with tablets accounting for 45 per cent, capsules 14 per cent, and liquid formulations 8 per cent. The issue is not limited to domestic markets. India faced global scrutiny in 2023 when its cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia. 
   
Chart 1:
   
Medicines that failed NSDQ tests in India fell from 404 in 2019 to 322 in 2020, but later surged to 573 in 2022 and 1,139 in 2025.
   
Chart 2:
   
Out of seven states where substandard drugs have been seized, four have reported yearly rise, with West Bengal, Karnataka, and Maharashtra recording the highest shares in 2025.
   
Chart 3:
   
During the checks, regulators found that norms related to active ingredients were mostly violated. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gadkari inaugurates India's first EV truck battery swapping, charging hub

Jawed Habib, son booked for allegedly defrauding investors of ₹7 crore

Ramgoolam, Starmer, and probably Putin: Hosting world leaders outside Delhi

PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Metro line-3: Check stations, timing, fare

University of Western Australia to start Mumbai, Chennai campuses by 2026

Topics :Cough syrupChild deathsPharma industry

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story