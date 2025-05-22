Home / India News / Days after Amritsar hootch tragedy, 3 die consuming liquor in Ludhiana

Days after Amritsar hootch tragedy, 3 die consuming liquor in Ludhiana

Earlier this month, 27 people lost their lives in Amritsar after consuming spurious liquor, in which most of the victims were daily wagers

Liquor Ban
A probe revealed that methanol -- a chemical used in industrial products -- was procured in bulk online to prepare the toxic brew | Representational Image
Press Trust of India Ludhiana
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Close on the heels of the Amritsar hooch tragedy that claimed 27 lives, three persons died after allegedly consuming liquor at Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana district, police said Thursday.

However, the exact cause of the deaths will be ascertained only after post-mortem examinations, ADCP Davinder Chaudhary said.

Three labourers -- Rinku (40), Debi (27) and Mangoo (32) -- consumed liquor at a vacant plot along Noorwala Road on Wednesday night. Shortly after, they lost consciousness and began frothing at the mouth.

They were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Earlier this month, 27 people lost their lives in Amritsar after consuming spurious liquor, in which most of the victims were daily wagers.

A probe revealed that methanol -- a chemical used in industrial products -- was procured in bulk online to prepare the toxic brew.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

