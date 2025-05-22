PM Modi inaugurates 103 Amrit Bharat stations in 18 states: Check full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations from Rajasthan. These stations are located across 18 states of India.

The event took place in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

What are Amrit Bharat stations?

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a government project to improve railway stations across the country. It aims to make stations more modern and comfortable for passengers.

Each station gets its own plan based on what it needs the most. The upgrades are done in phases.

Gandhinagar in Gujarat was the first station to be upgraded under this scheme in 2021. It now has a five-star hotel and many modern facilities.

Full list of stations inaugurated today: Sr. No. State Name of the station 1 Assam Haibargaon 2 Bihar Pirpainti, Thawe Thawe 3 Chhattisgarh Dongargarh Bhanupratappur Bhilai Urkura, Ambikapur 4 Gujarat Samakhiali Morbi Hapa Jam Wanthali Kanalus Junction Okha Mithapur Rajula Junction Sihor Junction Palitana Mahuva Jam Jodhpur Limbdi Derol Karamsad Utran Kosamba Junction Dakor 5 Haryana Mandi Dabwali 6 Himachal Pradesh Baijnath Paprola 7 Jharkhand Sankarpur Rajmahal Govindpur Road 8 Karnataka Munirabad Bagalkot Gadag Gokak Road Dharwad 9 Kerala Vadakara Chirayinkeezh 10 Madhya Pradesh Shajapur Narmadapuram Katni South Shridham Seoni Orchha 11 Maharashtra Parel Chinchpokli Vadala Road Matunga Shahad Lonand Kedgaon Lasalgaon Murtizapur Junction Devlali Dhule Savda Chanda Fort NSCB Itawri Junction Amgaon 12 Puducherry Mahe 13 Rajasthan Fatehpur Shekhawati Rajgarh Govind Garh Deshnoke Gogameri Mandawar Mahuwa Road Bundi, Mandal Garh 14 Tamil Nadu Samalpatti Tiruvannamalai Chidambaram Vriddhachalam Junction Mannargudi Polur Srirangam Kulitturai St Thomas Mount 15 Telangana Begumpet Karimnagar Warangal 16 Uttar Pradesh Bijnor Saharanpur Junction Idgah Agra Junction Goverdhan Fatehabad Karchana Govindpuri Pokhrayan Izzatnagar Bareilly City Hathras City Ujhani Siddharth Nagar Swaminarayan Chappia Mailani Junction Gola Gokarannath Ramghat Halt Suraimanpur Balrampur 17 West Bengal Panagarh Kalyani Ghoshpara Joychandi Pahar

The upgraded Amrit stations across India combine modern facilities with local culture. They offer better services for passengers, including special features for people with disabilities. The goal of the scheme is to make railway stations cleaner, more comfortable, and easier for everyone to use, while also following eco-friendly practices.