Lok Sabha passes Bill for jointness & integration of armed forces personnel

Inter-Services Organisation Bill 2023 hands all disciplinary and administrative powers concerning the personnel serving in or attached to these organisations to heads of Inter-Services Organisations

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rajnath Singh

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
The Lok Sabha has successfully passed the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill - 2023. This legislation hands the Commander-in-Chief and Officer-in-Command of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs) all disciplinary and administrative powers concerning the personnel serving in or attached to these organisations.

Currently, armed forces personnel are governed under specific service acts - Army Act 1950, Navy Act 1957, and Air Force Act 1950.

The enactment of the Bill will not only enable the heads of ISOs to maintain effective discipline in these establishments but will also eliminate the need to revert personnel under disciplinary proceedings to their parent service units. This should lead to more efficient and timely case disposal, which in turn can save the public money and time.

Furthermore, the Bill aims to foster more integration and jointness among the three services, laying a robust foundation for the creation of joint structures in the future and further enhancing the functioning of the armed forces.

In his introduction of the Bill to the Lok Sabha, defence minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that this is part of a series of military reforms undertaken by the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the aim of empowering the nation. He described the Bill as a crucial step towards integration and jointness among the Armed Forces, enhancing their capability to address future challenges cohesively.

Key features of the ISO Bill - 2023:
 
Applicability: The ISO Bill - 2023 applies to all regular army, navy, and air force personnel, and also to individuals of other forces as notified by the central government, serving in or attached to an ISO.
 
Empowerment: The Bill grants the Commander-in-Chief, Officer-in-Command, or any other officer specially authorised by the central government all the disciplinary and administrative powers concerning personnel serving in or attached to their ISOs. This is crucial for maintaining discipline and ensuring the proper discharge of duties, irrespective of their parent service.
 
Definition of commanding officer: The Bill defines the commanding officer as the officer in actual command of the unit, ship, or establishment, empowering them to initiate disciplinary or administrative actions over personnel appointed, deputed, posted, or attached to the ISO.
 
Centre's authority: The Bill grants the Centre the power to constitute an ISO.

It is essential to note that the "ISO Bill - 2023" is an enabling act and does not propose any changes in the existing service acts, rules or regulations. Service personnel serving in or attached to an ISO will continue to be governed by their respective service acts. The Bill simply empowers the heads of ISOs to exercise all disciplinary and administrative powers as per the existing service acts, rules or regulations, irrespective of their parent service.

Topics :Rajnath SinghLok SabhaBillsBS Web ReportsMinistry of Defence

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

