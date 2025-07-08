DDA to auction 118 plots in Vasant Kunj's sector D6 with infra upgrades

Delhi residents seeking premium plotted homes in the capital may soon get a fresh opportunity, as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) set to auction 118 residential plots in Sector D6 of Vasant Kunj, according to a PTI report.

The initiative is part of a larger infrastructure upgrade in the area, including plans for roads, sewerage, water supply, and green spaces, and responds to a rising demand for plotted housing in established neighbourhoods.

₹7.5 crore infra project begins with tender

The estimated cost of the work is pegged at ₹7.5 crore and will be carried out in line with Central Public Works Department guidelines and National Green Tribunal norms.

The entire project is expected to be completed within 12 months from the date of awarding the contract. The initial three months will be reserved for planning and design, with the remaining nine months allotted for execution. To begin the process, the DDA has issued a tender to appoint a professional agency to handle the planning and demarcation of the plots. The scope of work includes the design and development of essential infrastructure such as roads, sewerage, drainage, and water supply systems. Additionally, footpaths, green spaces, and connectivity to existing manholes are part of the plan. ALSO READ: Bharat Bandh on July 9: Over 250 million workers to join nationwide strike “The DDA will be developing 118 plots along with their surrounding roads and services such as stormwater drains, sewerage and water supply for the upcoming e-auction,” a DDA official told PTI. The selected agency will also be tasked with connecting new drainage and sewer lines to existing manholes and handling debris removal using mechanical means.

Parking upgrades for D6 residents In addition to residential development, the DDA also aims to address long-standing parking concerns in the surrounding D6 Mega Housing complex. Plans include the construction of a two-level deck parking system and expanded surface parking for the Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, and Saraswati blocks, benefiting the residents of 1,904 flats in the area, according to a report by the Indian Express. E-auction to follow plot development While the exact size and starting price of the plots remain undisclosed, officials confirmed that the auction will be conducted via an e-auction platform once development work is underway. The initiative is seen as a response to increasing demand for plotted housing in established neighbourhoods.