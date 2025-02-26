One month left to deadline, DDA manages to sell only 26.5% housing units

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had offered 9,887 apartments for sale in the first week of this year itself, but only 2,628 — or roughly 26.5 per cent — of them have found buyers so far, according to a report by The Indian Express.

On January 6, the DDA introduced three housing initiatives, primarily designed to support underprivileged communities. The Sabka Ghar Awaas Yojana, one of these programs, made 9,079 units available in areas like Narela, Loknayak Puram, and Siraspur. These homes were offered at a 25 per cent discount to specific groups, including women, war widows, autorickshaw drivers, and street vendors.

EWS apartments dominate sales

Of these, 769 were categorised as HIG (high-income group) and MIG (middle-income group) apartments, while the majority were designated for EWS (economically weaker sections) and LIG (low-income groups). A senior DDA official revealed that only 2,440 of the 9,079 units have been sold under this initiative, with 2,000 of those being EWS apartments.

Initially, the Sabka Ghar Awaas Yojana included 7,579 units. However, due to strong interest in affordable housing, the DDA increased the total by 500 EWS units on January 24, followed by an additional 1,000 units on February 10.

Increased sales in Narela

The official noted a rise in sales in Narela, attributing it to the recent approval of a Metro line for the region. Last year, on December 6, the Union Cabinet greenlit the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur (Kundli) corridor as part of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 expansion.

Under a separate initiative, the Shramik Awaas Yojana, the DDA targeted construction and building workers, offering 700 EWS units in Narela at a 25 per cent discount. So far, only 105 of these have been purchased, according to the official. Both Sabka Ghar Awaas Yojana and Shramik Awaas Yojana programs are set to conclude their sales period on March 31.