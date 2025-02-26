Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Telangana tunnel collapse: Sniffer dogs to help search, says collector

Telangana tunnel collapse: Sniffer dogs to help search, says collector

Santhosh also said the teams were able to reach up to the accident spot inside the tunnel using a thermal fishing boat

Rescue teams at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a portion of the tunnel collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district. The Telangana govt has called in experts from GSI and NGRI to suggest way forward for the rescue of eight persons
The collector said the officials are expecting the conveyor belt to function today and for further excavation some space has to be created at the Tunnel Boring Machine | File image of rescue operation at Telangana tunnel collapse site
Press Trust of India Nagarkurnool (Telangana)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As sludge started solidifying inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel in Telangana, part of which collapsed trapping eight persons, rescuers are planning to use sniffer dogs to locate those got trapped, District Collector B Santhosh said on Wednesday.

The official further said the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) is expected to give their point of view today on the stabilisation of soil and other issues, based on which the action plan would be drafted.

Santhosh also said the teams were able to reach up to the accident spot inside the tunnel using a thermal fishing boat.

"Initially there was a hurdle of 40 meters (from the accident spot). The sludge was there. But that has solidified now to the maximum extent. So the team could go up to the accident spot  So we have a sniffer dog. We will take it. So with the dog's help, we will try to locate (the trapped)," the official told PTI.

He further said the priority is to locate the individuals.

The collector said the officials are expecting the conveyor belt to function today and for further excavation some space has to be created at the Tunnel Boring Machine.

Also Read

Telangana tunnel collapse: Day 5 of rescue, no contact with trapped workers

T'gana tunnel collapse: Accidents happen in tough jobs, says Jaypee chief

T'gana tunnel: Rescuers reach accident location, unable to locate trapped

Telangana govt enforces Telugu as compulsory subject in all schools

Premium

India's tunnel sector booms amid ecological and development challenges

According to him, the team which reached the exact accident site last night tried to communicate with the trapped persons but there was no response.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are holding discussions with the rescue officials on the plan of action.

The persons remain trapped for fifth day as the accident occurred on February 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Navi Mumbai airport likely to open on April 17

SHG Plus model helping Bihar's rural women build homes, educate children

Govt opposes lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers, defends 6-year period

Inspection done, Navi Mumbai airport likely to be inaugurated on April 17

Berhampur varsity VC loses Rs 14L in digital arrest scam; Know how it works

Topics :TelanganaAccidents

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story