DDA issues notices to remove construction waste at Yamuna floodplain

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has asked various agencies to clear by the end of June waste and debris accumulated during construction work on the Yamuna floodplain, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The DDA sent notices to align with the directives of the Delhi High Court issued on April 8. Agencies served notices include the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and the Delhi Jal Board.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

They have been asked to remove construction waste and debris created during the construction of bridges and railway lines among other projects on the Yamuna floodplain.

To ensure compliance with the high court's orders, the DDA emphasised that in case of any lapses from recognisable stakeholders, it will undertake the cleaning task itself and levy appropriate costs on the defaulters.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, said there is no accumulation of construction waste due to Metro work at the Yamuna Bridge site, according to a report in the Times of India (TOI). However, Dayal did assure that any remaining construction-related materials would be cleared from the site by June 15, with responses already sent to the irrigation department and DDA.

An official of NCRTC told TOI that a significant portion of the RRTS work in Yamuna Khadar had been completed, with ongoing restoration efforts.

Additionally, the DDA plans to designate nodal officers for each floodplain stretch to oversee upkeep, prevent encroachment and ensure proper waste management, as part of efforts towards the area's rejuvenation and redevelopment.

The DDA has reached out to the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control department for silt removal through controlled and scientific dredging, in line with the high court's directives.