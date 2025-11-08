Home / India News / DDA launches second phase of Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana housing scheme

The scheme, launched on November 7, offers flats under the low-income group and economically weaker section (EWS) categories, located across key areas of Delhi

Housing scheme, Jhuggi Jhopri clusters
Overall, more than 1,000 flats were booked within the first 24 hours, reflecting the continued public enthusiasm and confidence in DDA's affordable housing programmes, it said | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the second phase of the Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana housing scheme, offering around 1,500 affordable flats across well-connected areas of the city, officials said on Saturday.

The scheme, launched on November 7, offers flats under the low-income group and economically weaker section (EWS) categories, located across key areas of Delhi like Shivaji Marg, Ramgarh Colony, Rohini, and Narela.

"All flats in Rohini, Ramgarh Colony, and Shivaji Marg were booked on the first day itself," the DDA said in a statement.

Overall, more than 1,000 flats were booked within the first 24 hours, reflecting the continued public enthusiasm and confidence in DDA's affordable housing programmes, it said.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who reviewed the progress of the scheme, expressed satisfaction with its implementation and the overwhelming positive response it has received from the public, according to the statement.

"He appreciated the DDA's efforts in ensuring transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in the entire process, and reiterated the importance of expanding such initiatives to meet the housing aspirations of all sections of society," the authority said.

The Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana Phase II carries forward the strong legacy of Phase I, which had set new benchmarks in DDA's affordable housing segment, it said.

"Phase 1, launched in September 2025, had offered around 1,200 affordable category flats across well-connected residential areas of the city. The scheme received an exceptional response, with all units being booked on the very first day of opening, reflecting the high public demand and trust in DDA's housing initiatives," the statement said.

These locations have been carefully selected to combine affordability with accessibility, ensuring that residents benefit from improved connectivity, essential amenities, and planned urban infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DDAhousing schemeDDA housing scheme

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

