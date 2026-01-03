DDA launches second phase of 'Towering Heights' project in Karkardooma

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday launched the second phase of its housing scheme 'DDA Towering Heights' located in Karkardooma.

Under the project management supervision ofCC, DDA's Towering Heights has been designed as a premium residential address featuring a 48-storey, 155-metre-high tower, making it Delhi's tallest residential building.

"Under the scheme, a total of 741 flats shall be offered to individuals (retail buyers) on First Come First Serve basis. In addition, 107 flats are earmarked for bulk allotment to government institutions," a statement from DDA said.

DDA officials said the registration process for the flats will commence from January 8 and the scheme ending in March this year.