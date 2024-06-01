Home / India News / Death toll in Mizoram landslides rises to 29; among them 21 locals

Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased

Landslide. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
The death toll in landslides in Mizoram climbed to 29 after the body of a 34-year-old woman was found in Tlawng River in Kolasib district, officials said.

The woman, identified as Vanlalruali, and her husband had been missing after being hit by a landslide in Aibawk village in Aizawl district on Tuesday.

The woman's body was found in the river in Hortoki village in Kolasib district, which borders Assam, on Friday, they said.

Her body was taken to Kawnpui after being fished out of the river and her family members confirmed her identity.

Search for five other missing persons four of whom are from Melthum, including a six-month-old, besides Vanlalruali's husband is underway.

The deaths were reported in multiple landslides in Aizawl district on Tuesday. Of the deceased, 21 were locals while eight were migrants from Jharkhand and Assam.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

He said the government has earmarked Rs 15 crore to tackle disasters triggered by rain caused by Cyclone Remal.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

