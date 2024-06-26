Debate on annual report is 'ritual without much substance': India at UNGA

The annual report of the United Nations Security Council should inform, highlight and analyse the measures taken to maintain international peace and security, but today the debate on the report has become a "ritual without much substance," India said at the UN General Assembly.

Pratik Mathur, the Minister at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, delivered the statement at the UNGA debate on the annual report.

He also stressed the need for a comprehensive reform of the Security Council with expansion of both permanent and non-permanent members.

"We welcome the opportunity to participate in the debate on the Report of the Security Council. We thank the members of the Security Council and the Secretariat for producing the annual report of the Security Council.," Mathur said.

"India also joins others in congratulating new incoming members for having been elected to the Council for the period 2025-2026. We look forward to working with them in a constructive and positive manner," he added.

The Indian diplomat pointed out that the UN Charter bestows on the report a profound seriousness, as is evident from the fact that there exists a separate provision mandating such a report, rather than clubbing it with the provision for reports from other UN bodies.

"The annual report of the Security Council must inform, highlight and analyse the measures that it has decided upon or taken to maintain international peace and security during the reporting period," the Indian diplomat said.

"However, the debate on the annual report has become a ritual without much substance. The annual reports have become compendium containing details of the meetings, briefers, and outcome documents. Last year, only six monthly reports were compiled-reflecting lack of interest among the members about this ritual.," he further said.

Mathur also stated that the annual report is also meant to be an analysis on the UN peacekeeping operations, but in reality there is little information on how peacekeeping operations.

He also said there should be a definite timeline for completing the report, circulating to wider General Assembly members and holding the debate.

"The annual report, in its truest form, is also meant to be an analysis on the UN peacekeeping operations, the flagship tool for the maintenance of international peace and security. However, in reality, we find there is little information on how peacekeeping operations are run, on the problems they face, on why certain mandates are set or changed, or on when and why they are strengthened, scaled down or ended. As most peacekeepers are contributed by non-Council members, who put the lives of their troops at risk to serve the cause of international peace, a better partnership between the Security Council and the Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) is needed," Mathur said.

The Indian diplomat stressed the need to bring the Council in line with its Charter responsibility to act on behalf of the entire membership, adding that the only remedy is a "comprehensive reform of the Security Council," involving expansion in its permanent and non-permanent categories.

"It is high time to bring the Council in line with its Charter responsibility to act on behalf of the entire Membership. This will not be achieved without enhancing the membership in both the categories -- permanent and non-permanent members," the Indian diplomat said.

"We remain convinced that the only remedy is a comprehensive reform of the Security Council, involving expansion in its permanent and non-permanent categories. Only this will enable the Council to manage effectively today's conflicts around the globe as well as the increasingly complex and interconnected global challenges it faces today," he further added.

He further added that the Security Council too needs to prove its credibility and improve its performance, at a time when performance assessment has become one of the focus areas at the United Nations.

"Since performance assessment has become one of the focus areas at the United Nations, the Security Council too needs to prove its credibility and improve its performance. We hope that the views and comments expressed by the Member States are given serious consideration," he stated.