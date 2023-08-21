Decisions made with right intention lead to good atmosphere: PM at job fair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Madhya Pradesh Rozgar Mela on Monday and said that when decisions are made with positive thinking, right intention, and full integrity, the whole environment gets filled with positivity.

The Prime Minister, who addressed the gathering via video link, said those getting their appointment letters are getting the important responsibility of teaching in the historical period of Amrit Kaal.

Referring to his address from the Red Fort detailing the critical role of national character in the development of the nation, the Prime Minister said all those getting jobs today will hold the responsibility of moulding the future generations of India, modernizing them and giving them a new direction.

He extended his best wishes to over 5,500 teachers appointed in the primary schools of Madhya Pradesh during the Rozgar Mela. The Prime Minister said about 50,000 teachers have been recruited in Madhya Pradesh in the last three years and congratulated the state government for the feat.

Noting that the new recruits will play a key role in the implementation of the National Education Policy which has a huge role in achieving the goal of Developed India, the Prime Minister emphasized that equal importance has been given to traditional knowledge as well as future technology.

He mentioned that a new curriculum has also been prepared in the field of primary education, while progress has been made regarding education in the mother tongue.

Referring to the "injustice" caused by not imparting education in the mother tongue to students who did not know English, the Prime Minister said the government is laying emphasis on books in regional languages in the syllabus which will become the basis of a big change in the education system of the country.

"When decisions are made with positive thinking, right intention, and full integrity, the whole environment gets filled with positivity," the Prime Minister said.

He referred to the data about the reduction in poverty and increase in incomes.

He said NITI Aayog has reported that 13.5 crore Indians in India have come above the poverty line in five years.

He pointed to the number of income tax returns filed this year which indicates an increase in the average income of the people in the last nine years.

The Prime Minister said according to ITR data, the average income which was around Rs 4 lakh in 2014 has increased to Rs 13 lakh in 2023.

He stated that the number of people moving from the lower-income group to the upper-income group has also increased and noted that the figures indicated increasing employment opportunities and strengthening of every sector of the country along with increasing enthusiasm.

Referring to the new figures of income tax returns, the Prime Minister said the trust of people in the government was increasing.

The citizens, he said, are coming forward in large numbers to pay their taxes honestly as they know that every penny of their tax is being spent for the development of the country and the economy, which was at number 10 before 2014 has reached number five.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the citizens of the country cannot forget the era before 2014 which was marred by "scams and corruption where the rights of the poor were robbed even before reaching them".

"Today, all the money entitled to the poor is directly reaching their account," he said.

PM Modi said that checking leakages enabled the government to increase spending on the welfare of the poor.

He also underlined that the investments have created employment in every nook and corner of the country and gave the example of the Common Service Centre.

He said five lakh new common service centres have been set up in the villages since 2014, and every such centre is providing employment to many people today. "This means the welfare of the poor and the villages as well as the creation of employment opportunities," he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the work in the field of education, skill development and employment.

He stated that the PM Vishwakarma Yojana has been formulated to adapt the traditional skills of 'Vishwakarma' to the needs of the 21st century.

PM Modi informed that about Rs 13,000 crore will be spent on the scheme and it will benefit people associated with 18 different types of skills.

The beneficiaries will be able to buy modern tools under the scheme. "The youth will get more opportunities to enhance their skills through PM Vishwakarma," he said.

He urged the teachers to continue the learning process.

PM Modi referred to the online learning platform IGoT Karmayogi and urged the recruits to take maximum advantage of this facility.