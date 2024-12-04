Decoded: Why are UP farmers protesting and planning a march to Delhi?

Around 5,000 farmers from various parts of western Uttar Pradesh joined a march to Delhi on Monday, December 2, following days of protest at the Delhi-Noida border. These farmers are part of multiple collectives demonstrating against the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida), the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Gautam Buddh Nagar, leading to temporary traffic disruptions in Delhi-Noida border.

The protests started on November 25 outside the Noida Authority office in Sector 19 and marked their eighth day on Monday. Here’s a detailed background of the situation:

Which farmers’ groups are involved?

The demonstration is led by several farmer organisations, including the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKU), Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM). While Sanyukt Kisan Morcha had also spearheaded the 2020 farmers' protests against the Central government's farm laws, their current demands focus on issues concerning the Uttar Pradesh government. Additionally, farmers from Punjab are staging separate protests near the Punjab-Haryana border, advocating for changes related to the Minimum Support Price.

What are the UP farmers’ demands?

The farmers’ demands center on land acquisitions carried out by the government between 1997 and 2008. Chaudhary Mahesh Kasana, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Akhand), alleged that the authorities have taken advantage of farmers while neglecting their grievances. Their primary demands include:

>Allocating 10 per cent of land acquired for residential and commercial development back to the original landowners

>Increasing compensation rates by 64.7 per cent to align with current inflation, as the old rates are substantially lower than current market values

>Offering new legal benefits such as 10 per cent reservations in schools and colleges in Gautam Buddh Nagar for displaced families along with free electricity and water services.

Why are the farmers marching toward Delhi now?

Although protests have been ongoing since 2008, demonstrations have escalated recently. Earlier this year, leaders such as Sukhbir Khalifa of the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad joined the movement, renewing its momentum. In February, a protest at Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida was stopped after the UP government pledged to address farmers’ concerns, promising a committee led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to create a report on the matter.

Recommendations of the CM-led committee:

>Conducting a survey of rural populations using satellite imagery within two months

>Demarcating peripheral boundaries within three months

>Allocating plots to eligible farmers within six months

>Increasing compensation by 64.7 per cent for farmers whose land was acquired

>Establishing a regional development committee of various local officials and NGOs

Farmers argue that the report was never released and its recommendations were ignored. Although the UP government agreed to some demands, the key demand for 10 per cent land allocation for original owners was never accepted.

Current situation of the protest and next steps

Farmers from villages in Greater Noida, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Agra were stopped at the Mahamaya flyover on Monday morning. They chose to pause their protest after officials from the authorities assured them of a meeting with the Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government within a week. However, a similar meeting had taken place earlier in the year without results.

The farmers are currently camped at Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, where they plan to stay for a week, vowing not to disrupt traffic. If their demands are not met by then, they intend to continue their march to Delhi.