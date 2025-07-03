Centre proposes changes to TV rating guidelines, removes conflict clauses

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has proposed sweeping changes to the regulatory framework governing television rating agencies in India to broaden participation and modernise eligibility criteria.

In an order released on Thursday, the ministry said it sought to revise key clauses in the 2014 Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies. The Centre has also invited public and stakeholder feedback on the changes within 30 days of the notice's publication.

Key deletions: Conflict of interest and cross-holding norms

Among the most consequential proposals is the deletion of Clauses 1.5 and 1.7 from the existing guidelines, removing restrictions that previously barred board members of rating agencies from being involved in broadcasting, advertising, or related businesses, and eliminating the cross-holdings norms.

Earlier, companies were only required to mention in their memorandum of association that they would avoid activities like consultancy or advisory services that might lead to a conflict of interest. Now, this prohibition is explicitly mandated. "The company shall not undertake any activity like consultancy or any such advisory role, which would lead to a potential conflict of interest with its main objective of rating," the updated clause reads. Under the current guidelines, dated 2014, concerned entities and individuals are barred from holding more than 10 per cent stake in a rating agency. "Having a substantial equity holding in companies shall constitute a cross-holding," the 2014 guidelines state.