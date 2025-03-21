Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate' for fourth day, AQI rises to 150

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for the fourth day on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 150 at 8 am on March 21, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This decline comes after a brief period of 'satisafctory' air quality, during which the AQI had significantly improved.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the 'satisfactory' or 'moderate' category. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 156 at 4 pm on March 20. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 176, staying in the 'moderate' range. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 132 and 120, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI worsened to 266, remaining in the 'poor' category.

Improved air quality

Delhi had seen better air quality in the last few days. On March 9, Delhi recorded its lowest average AQI in the last three years for the period between January 1 and March 15, reaching 85. This was the first time this year that the AQI fell into the 'satisfactory' category, which ranges from 51 to 100. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), this was also the first time in five years that Delhi achieved a 'satisfactory' AQI in March.

Measures to tackle pollution

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, announced a major campaign to tackle air pollution, targeting dust reduction, traffic management, and enhanced public transport. The government is dedicated to implementing sustainable solutions for a cleaner, healthier city.

Delhi weather update

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather following significant changes in recent days. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.05 degrees Celsius and 34.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 10 per cent and the wind speed is 10 km/h.