Home / India News / Delhi air quality improves slightly, overall AQI in 'poor' category today

Delhi air quality improves slightly, overall AQI in 'poor' category today

Seventeen of the city's 39 monitoring stations still recorded AQI levels above 300, but most showed signs of improvement compared with last week

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
After several days in the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, Delhi’s air quality eased into the ‘poor’ bracket on Tuesday, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 292, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB).
 
Seventeen of the city’s 39 monitoring stations still recorded AQI levels above 300, but most showed signs of improvement compared with last week. Anand Vihar, however, remained in the ‘very poor’ category, registering an AQI of 319. Bawana recorded the highest AQI in Delhi at 342, while IGI Airport registered the lowest at 215.
 
On Monday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 314 at 4 pm, while morning readings recorded an AQI of 318, a slight dip from Sunday’s 308, though still within the ‘very poor’ range. CPCB's Sameer app reported that 27 stations fell under ‘very poor’ and 11 under ‘poor’ air quality during Monday morning- they were not updated in the evening.
 
According to CPCB, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.
 
What is causing this increased pollution in Delhi?
 
Delhi’s Decision Support System for air quality management attributed 17.7 per cent of local pollution to transport, 8.5 per cent to industries within the city and its peripheries, 4.3 per cent to residential sources, 2.4 per cent to construction, and 1.6 per cent to waste burning. Among neighbouring districts, Jhajjar contributed 11.5 per cent, Sonipat 8 per cent, Rohtak 5.1 per cent, Jind 3.4 per cent, and Gurgaon 1 per cent.
 
Delhi weather forecast
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies today with surface wind speeds of 15–25 kmph. Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius.
 
On Monday, the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal, and a minimum of 8.7 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees below average. Relative humidity ranged between 84 per cent in the morning and 52 per cent in the evening.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajasthan CM steps up action against overloading and illegal liquor

PM Modi expresses grief over demise of renowned social activist Baba Adhav

Punjab Congress suspends Navjot Kaur over '₹500 cr for CM chair' remark

Premium

Datanomics: Commercial buildings emerge as the second-deadliest fire sites

Isro in 2025: From Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 to 100th satellite launch

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityDelhi-NCRAir qualityDelhi Pollutionair pollutionBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story