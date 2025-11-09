Delhi's air quality turns 'severe' as smog blanket shows no sign of lift

Delhi’s smog refuses to clear as air quality worsens

Delhi woke up to yet another day blanketed in toxic smog on Sunday, as air pollution levels remained alarmingly high across the city. At 8 am, the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 412, placing it in the ‘severe’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Saturday at 4 pm, the city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 361, falling in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range. Several neighbourhoods across the Capital hovered close to the 400 mark, signalling hazardous conditions for residents.

The CPCB classifies AQI values between 0 and 50 as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 as ‘severe’.

Amid this prolonged phase of deteriorating air quality, residents reported burning eyes, sore throats, headaches, and breathing discomfort as a thick layer of smog continued to settle over the city. While Stage-II measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) remain in force, authorities have not yet moved to the stricter Stage-III restrictions.

What measures are in place to curb Delhi’s pollution?

Pollution levels across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have largely stayed in the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ zones since Diwali. Under GRAP Stage II, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already doubled parking fees in an attempt to discourage the use of private vehicles.