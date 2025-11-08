Home / India News / Delhi health minister asks govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine stock

Pankaj Kumar Singh directed the hospital heads to submit their requirement for essential medicines and medical equipment for the remainder of the financial year 2025-26 to the CPA within 10 days

Pankaj Kumar Singh
The minister cautioned that responsibility would be fixed if any hospital failed to maintain sufficient stock of medicines or consumables, and warned of strict action in cases of negligence | Photo: Delhi government website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 10:16 PM IST
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday issued directions to ensure uninterrupted availability of medicines and medical equipment in all Delhi government hospitals, and to provide proper treatment and courteous care to every patient visiting them.

Chairing a review meeting with medical directors and superintendents of government hospitals at the Delhi Secretariat, Singh emphasised that maintaining adequate stock of all essential and life-saving medicines is a top priority for the government.

Senior officials from the Health Department also attended the meeting, according to a statement.

"Medical directors and superintendents must ensure that every patient visiting the hospital receives proper treatment and all essential medicines," the health minister said.

He directed the hospital heads to submit their requirement for essential medicines and medical equipment for the remainder of the financial year 2025-26 to the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) within 10 days, to guarantee timely and uninterrupted supply.

"It is the responsibility of medical directors and superintendents to send complete demand for medicines and equipment to the CPA within the stipulated time, so that supply continues smoothly," Singh said.

The minister cautioned that responsibility would be fixed if any hospital failed to maintain sufficient stock of medicines or consumables, and warned of strict action in cases of negligence.

He said that an efficient supply system for medicines, managed by the CPA, has already been established to ensure uninterrupted patient care.

Hospitals have also been instructed to monitor inventories daily and replenish stocks promptly in case of shortages, using both CPA processes and emergency local purchases when necessary.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to patient welfare and directed doctors and hospital staff to treat patients and their attendants with courtesy and compassion.

"It is the responsibility of doctors and hospital management to treat every patient and their relatives with proper care and dignity," Singh said, adding that the government is focused on ensuring "free medicines and quality health services" to all citizens.

He further said that under no circumstances should there be any shortage of essential medicines in Delhi government hospitals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

