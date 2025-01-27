Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi's air quality drops into 'poor' category despite clear sky after rain

Delhi's air quality drops into 'poor' category despite clear sky after rain

For the next six days, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category in Delhi and surrounding regions

Fog, Delhi Fog
Commuters on a road amid morning fog | (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 8:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) dropped back to 'poor' category after remaining 'moderate' for the last two days. The AQI was recorded at 247 on Monday (January 27) at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  
 
AQI along with the temperature keeps fluctuating in the national capital. Cold conditions returned to Delhi on Monday morning as India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am today. The cold seemed to be fading as January 26 was recorded as the warmest in eight years. The maximum temperature recorded was 23.7 degrees Celsius.
Delhi's Weather Forecast 
For Monday, January 27, the IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky with maximum and minimum temperature of 23 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively. Fog may remain during morning hours. No specific warning has been issued by the IMD regarding Delhi’s weather. 

AQI Across Delhi

Air quality remained 'poor' in most parts of Delhi, while the National Capital Region (NCR) had a 'moderate' AQI.
 
Bawana saw an AQI of 298, Jahangirpuri at 297, and Rohini had recorded 284. Air quality was better in the outskirts of the national capital. 

Also Read

Delhi's air quality sees slight improvement, remains in 'moderate' category

Delhi gets some relief as air quality improves to 'moderate', mercury dips

Delhi's air quality improves after rainfall, but remains in 'poor' range

Delhi continue to battle poor air as light rain spell fails to improve AQI

Delhi's air quality stays poor, but rain could offer temporary reprieve

Delhi Pollution: Air quality forecast

Talking about how AQI will remain in the coming days, the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted that it is likely to be in the 'poor' category from January 27 to 28. And for the next six days, the air quality is likely to be in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Republic Day parade: Indonesia's contingent, tri-services tableau shine

Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani visit Prayagraj for the ongoing Mahakumbh

Delhi sees warmest Republic Day in 8 years with maximum temp of 23.7 deg C

News Highlights: Govt proposes more incentives for scrapping vehicles with BS-II

HC orders incineration of Union Carbide waste after review: Vijayvargiya

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityDelhi weatherFogDelhi-NCR

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story