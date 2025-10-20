Delhi breathes 'very poor' air on Diwali morning; Stage II curbs imposed

Delhi witnessed a surge in air pollution on Diwali morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 337 around 8 am, falling in the “very poor” category. Most monitoring stations in the national capital recorded levels above 300, signalling hazardous conditions for residents.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded the most toxic air at an AQI of 417, in the “severe” category.

According to the CPCB, air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the “very poor” category. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 329 and 287, respectively, while Ghaziabad registered 333. In Haryana, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 245, and Ballabhgarh breached the 300 mark, reaching 305.

On Sunday night, 24 of Delhi’s 38 monitoring stations had already registered “very poor” air quality. CAQM imposes Stage II GRAP measures ALSO READ: GRAP Stage 2 curbs kick in across NCR as Delhi's air turns 'very poor' In response to the worsening air, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on Sunday. This followed a review by the Sub-Committee on GRAP and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), warning of further deterioration. Stage II measures build on Stage I actions enforced since October 14 and include intensified dust control.

These curbs include: Daily mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads to control dust.

Strict monitoring and enforcement at construction and demolition sites.

Increased public transport: additional CNG and electric buses, higher metro frequency to encourage off-peak travel.

Restriction on entry of inter-state buses to only CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel vehicles (tourist buses with all-India permits exempted). The GRAP categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201–300), Stage II (Very Poor, 301–400), Stage III (Severe, 401–450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, above 450). Health impacts and public guidance Medical experts warn that breathing Delhi’s toxic air is equivalent to smoking around 10 cigarettes a day. Prolonged exposure can worsen respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.