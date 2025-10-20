Home / India News / Delhi breathes 'very poor' air on Diwali morning; Stage II curbs imposed

Delhi breathes 'very poor' air on Diwali morning; Stage II curbs imposed

Delhi-NCR records 'very poor' air quality with AQI above 300 on Diwali; CM Rekha Gupta urges citizens to use only green crackers in the city

India Pollution
Medical experts warn that breathing Delhi’s toxic air is equivalent to smoking around 10 cigarettes a day (Photo: Reuters)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi witnessed a surge in air pollution on Diwali morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 337 around 8 am, falling in the “very poor” category. Most monitoring stations in the national capital recorded levels above 300, signalling hazardous conditions for residents.
 
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded the most toxic air at an AQI of 417, in the “severe” category.
According to the CPCB, air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the “very poor” category. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 329 and 287, respectively, while Ghaziabad registered 333. In Haryana, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 245, and Ballabhgarh breached the 300 mark, reaching 305.
 
On Sunday night, 24 of Delhi’s 38 monitoring stations had already registered “very poor” air quality.

CAQM imposes Stage II GRAP measures

In response to the worsening air, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on Sunday. This followed a review by the Sub-Committee on GRAP and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), warning of further deterioration. 
 
Stage II measures build on Stage I actions enforced since October 14 and include intensified dust control.
 

These curbs include:

  • Daily mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads to control dust.
  • Strict monitoring and enforcement at construction and demolition sites.
  • Increased public transport: additional CNG and electric buses, higher metro frequency to encourage off-peak travel.
  • Restriction on entry of inter-state buses to only CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel vehicles (tourist buses with all-India permits exempted).
The GRAP categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201–300), Stage II (Very Poor, 301–400), Stage III (Severe, 401–450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, above 450).

Health impacts and public guidance

Medical experts warn that breathing Delhi’s toxic air is equivalent to smoking around 10 cigarettes a day. Prolonged exposure can worsen respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

CM Rekha Gupta urges green Diwali celebrations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appealed to residents to celebrate Diwali using only green crackers. She encouraged traditional festivities such as lighting diyas, making rangoli, and sharing sweets to promote a safe and eco-friendly celebration.
 
Addressing the public, the chief minister said: “Delhi is my family, and on this festival, I wish happiness and a brighter future for every member of this family.” She reiterated her government’s commitment to public welfare, infrastructure development, education, and environmental initiatives, including cleaning the Yamuna river.
 
At the DMRC Children’s Home for Orphaned Boys in Tis Hazari, the chief minister extended her Diwali greetings and gifts, stressing the importance of creating a safe and nurturing environment for children across the city.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi extends Diwali greetings, urges support for Swadeshi products

Peaceful dialogue only solution to ethnic conflict: Manipur police chief

Happy Diwali 2025: Wishes, messages & greetings to share with loved ones

Action launched against those spreading fake clips on railways: Govt

Our full effort is to make Lucknow world-class city: Rajnath Singh

Topics :DelhiDelhi-NCRDelhi air qualityDelhi Pollutionair pollutionRekha GuptaBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story