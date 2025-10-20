PM Modi extends Diwali greetings, urges support for Swadeshi products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Diwali wishes to the people of India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes, saying that the festival represents a "sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth."

The UP CM said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the grand festival of Diwali, the sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth, righteousness, and positivity! The festival of lights is not merely a ritual of lighting lamps, but a beacon of hope in the soul, a pulse of harmony in society, and a resolve for national resurgence. May the grace of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki illuminate not only our homes but also our hearts, and may the lamp of faith, enthusiasm, and zeal be kindled in everyone's life--this is my prayer. Jai Jai Siyaram!"

The Prime Minister also urged Indian consumers to buy domestically made "Swadeshi" products during the festival, encouraging the purchase of Indian-made products and supporting local artisans. "Let's mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let's buy Indian products and say--Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai! Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same," wrote PM Modi on X. President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended Diwali greetings to the nation. Sharing an X post, President Murmu urged everyone to support the deprived and the needy, and celebrate the festival safely and in an environment-friendly manner.

President Murmu wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world." "This festival of joy is also an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement. This festival is also an opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy into their lives. I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environment-friendly manner. May this Diwali bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all," the President added. She noted that the festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and echoed the message of "mutual affection and brotherhood."

"Diwali, one of India's most popular festivals, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Celebrated across the country with immense fervour, the auspicious occasion of Diwali gives the message of mutual affection and brotherhood. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity," the post read. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali, praying for the prosperity of all. "Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all on this festival of lights and joy. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the health and prosperity of all," Shah posted on X.

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali, wishing love, peace and harmony across the country. "To all my fellow citizens, Happy Diwali! May the divine glow of diyas bring warmth, happiness & success to every home. May this festival inspire us to spread love, peace & harmony across our nation," Rijiju posted on X. Meanwhile, on the eve of Deepotsav, Ayodhya entered the Guinness World Records by lighting over 26 lakh oil lamps and hosting the largest-ever Saryu aarti. The event was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department in collaboration with the Ayodhya District Administration.