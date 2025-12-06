Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Air pollution a legacy problem we inherited, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Air pollution a legacy problem we inherited, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

The rapid population growth in Delhi and the exponential increase in vehicles have contributed to rising pollution levels, Gupta pointed out

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

She asserted that solving these problems requires cooperation from everyone, stating that strict measures alone would not be effective | Image: X@gupta_rekha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Calling the national capital's air pollution woes a legacy problem, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday assured that her government has been actively working for the past 10 months to address these issues.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Gupta highlighted that issues like pollution, garbage mountains, and broken roads were legacy issues and her government is working to tackle them through sustained efforts.

She also referred to the clean-up of the Yamuna river as a "big project", stating that her administration is working daily to rejuvenate it.

The rapid population growth in Delhi and the exponential increase in vehicles have contributed to rising pollution levels, Gupta pointed out, adding that several factors, including dust, vehicular emissions, and open burning, contribute to the pollution crisis.

 

"It also matters what steps were taken by the previous government. Our government has taken all the steps needed to tackle pollution, which were not taken by the previous governments," she said.

Also Read

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Penalty imposed on construction sites flouting pollution norms: Sirsa

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', temperature drop adds to woes

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' as govt steps up anti-pollution drive

Rajasthan, Tourism

Tourists flock to Rajasthan as Delhi chokes on post-Diwali pollutionpremium

air pollution, Delhi smog

Delhi air pollution toll: Over 200,000 emergency visits in past 3 years

The BJP government has taken various steps, including dust mitigation through the use of mist technology, providing cooking gas connections in the slums and heaters to security guards to prevent open burning, strengthening public transport with electric buses, to address the problem of pollution, Gupta said.

She asserted that solving these problems requires cooperation from everyone, stating that strict measures alone would not be effective. She noted that despite a ban on firecrackers during Diwali this year, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained at similar levels to the previous year.

She rejected allegations from opposition parties claiming that the air quality monitoring stations in the city were tampered with to report lower AQI values.

The Delhi government is also working regularly to remove pollution and froth in the Yamuna river by tapping the municipal drains and construction and upgradation of sewage treatment plants, the chief minister said.

Gupta also rubbished accusations from AAP leaders that a "pond" was created at Vasudev Ghat during the Chhath festival to showcase clean water in the Yamuna.

"We were working for the devotees and prepared ghats at 1350 places, including along the Yamuna. I ignored the opposition's allegations," she said.

She explained that a water channel was formed due to floodplain mud, which AAP leaders labelled as a "fake" Yamuna. "People were thrilled to celebrate Chhath in Delhi after many years, and we received their affection and blessings from Bihar as well," Gupta added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ram janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid

Babri masjid demolition anniversary: Security beefed up in Ayodhya

Zubeen Garg

Probe into Zubeen's death almost complete, charge sheet to be filed: Police

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Install rooftop solar panels on all govt buildings: CM Saini to officials

Pralhad Joshi

India emerges as key driver of global renewable energy surge: Joshi

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Around 76.2 mn enumeration forms digitised in Bengal since SIR launch: EC

Topics : air pollution Rekha Gupta Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon