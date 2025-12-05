Home / Industry / Aviation / News / ₹1 lakh fares stun flyers as IndiGo cancels all Delhi flights till midnight

₹1 lakh fares stun flyers as IndiGo cancels all Delhi flights till midnight

As IndiGo cancelled all its Delhi departures until midnight, airfares on key domestic routes spiked sharply, with last-minute tickets touching ₹1 lakh as capacity tightened across major airports

indigo airlines, indigo
Mumbai: Stranded passengers at the IndiGo counter after several flights were cancelled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
India’s largest airline IndiGo grounded its domestic departures from Delhi till Friday midnight, sending ticket fares on major routes soaring as high as ₹1 lakh. Delhi airport confirmed the suspension of IndiGo’s domestic departures on its official X handle. And amid the mayhem, the market reacted immediately.
 

What happened to airfares?

 
An Air India one-stop flight from Delhi to Bengaluru for Friday night was priced at ₹1.02 lakh. Akasa Air quoted around ₹39,000 on the same route. Delhi–Mumbai seats on Air India were selling for ₹60,000, while Chennai–Delhi tickets on Air India Express climbed to ₹41,000, and SpiceJet quoted ₹69,000 on the same route.
 
Fares on Hyderabad routes also surged, with Hyderabad–Delhi one-stop Air India flight priced at ₹87,000. The Hyderabad–Mumbai airfare reached ₹76,500, with Air India Express quoting ₹38,300. Hyderabad–Bengaluru tickets on Air India touched ₹41,400, while the same route on Air India Express cost ₹36,100.
 
The disruption spread well beyond Delhi, with more than 220 IndiGo flights cancelled in the capital, over 100 in Bengaluru and nearly 90 in Hyderabad.
 

Why is IndiGo cancelling its flights?

 
IndiGo, India’s largest carrier by market share, has been cancelling hundreds of flights over the past several days as new pilot duty norms strain schedules. The airline apologised for the inconvenience but the absence of contingency planning has triggered questions across the sector.
 
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) notified the flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules in January last year, originally slated for rollout in June 2024. After pushback from airlines seeking more time, the regulator agreed to a phased implementation, one layer in July and another in November 2025, giving carriers more than a year to prepare.  ALSO READ | IndiGo warns of more cancellations, full operations restored only by Feb 10 

Why do FDTL rules matter?

 
The new FDTL framework aligns with global safety recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Organization. Pilot fatigue is estimated to account for nearly 20 per cent of human error in fatal aviation accidents globally. The updated norms widen mandatory rest windows, limit consecutive night duties and redefine night time as midnight to 6 am instead of 5 am earlier.
 
Pilots are now entitled to 48 hours of consecutive weekly rest. They cannot undertake more than two night landings and are restricted from flying more than one additional hour beyond flight time, including ground duties. Ultra-long-haul pilots must receive an extra 24-hour rest gap.
 
These requirements make workforce planning critical. Airlines need more crew to maintain schedules.
 

How is the staffing crunch worsening the crisis?

 
The staffing squeeze is compounded by aggressive fleet expansion. IndiGo has orders exceeding 1,000 aircraft, while Air India has committed to around 500. Smaller airlines are also expanding, pushing demand for trained pilots to a projected 20,000 in the near future.
 
Yet pilot groups say hiring has lagged. The Federation of Indian Pilots has accused IndiGo of freezing recruitment and urged the DGCA not to clear seasonal schedules unless airlines can prove they have enough crew to operate safely under the new norms.

Topics :BS Web ReportsAviation IndiGoIndiGo in troubleIndiGo crisisIndiGo AirlinesDomestic AirfareAirfare

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

