Home / India News / Voters' count in Gujarat drops by 7.3 million to 43 million after SIR

Voters' count in Gujarat drops by 7.3 million to 43 million after SIR

The counting phase of the SIR started across the state from October 27 and went on for one and a half months

Election commission, voting, SIR
Officials will scrutinise the objections by February 10
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

As many as 73.73 lakh voters were removed following the special intensive revision (SIR) drive in Gujarat, reducing the number of registered voters in draft electoral rolls to 4.34 crore from the earlier 5.08 crore, officials said.

The draft electoral rolls were published by the Election Commission on Friday.

The names of 73,73,327 voters were omitted after the SIR undertaken by the Election Commission to clean up voter lists, said state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Harit Shukla.

Before the SIR, a total of 5,08,43,436 voters were registered in the state. After the publication of the draft electoral rolls, the number is 4,34,70,109, he said.

The names of 73,73,327 voters were removed for various reasons. Of these, 18,07,278 voters are deceased, 9,69,662 voters were absent, 40,25,553 persons have migrated outside the state, while 3,81,470 voters were registered in two places. Besides, 1,89,364 voters were removed for other reasons, the release from CEO's office said.

The SIR was conducted through door-to-door survey by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) following wide publicity, said Shukla.

The counting phase of the SIR started across the state from October 27 and went on for one and a half months.

Voters who want to raise any objections regarding the inclusion or exclusion of their names can submit their grievances by January 18, 2026, said the release.

Officials will scrutinise the objections by February 10.

As many as 33 District Election Officers, 182 Voter Registration Officers, 855 Assistant Voter Registration Officers, 50,963 BLOs, 54,443 BLAs and 30,833 volunteers took part in SIR, Shukla said.

People can check their names in the draft voter lists through the website http://ceo.gujarat.gov.in, voters portal voters.eci.gov.in, ECINET App or by approaching BLO and District Election Officer's office.

If a name is missing, they can apply online/offline by filling Form No. 6 and submitting a declaration along with necessary supporting documents, said the release.

If there is any error in the details mentioned in the draft electoral rolls, then an application can be made by filling Form No. 8. To raise any objection to the draft electoral rolls, an application can be made by filling Form No. 7 of the Election Commission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: Lynching persists in India despite laws and low conviction

Premium

Govt's SHANTI Bill may put citizens' lives in danger: Prashant Bhushan

ED quizzes Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol in Yes Bank loan fraud case

No formal policy yet on AI use in courts, Centre tells Lok Sabha

Did MGNREGA act as safety net for casual labour during sowing, harvest?

Topics :GujaratECIElections

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story