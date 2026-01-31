Delhi air quality worsens, remains 'poor'; IMD issues alert for rain, snow

The air quality in the national capital remained in the poor category on Saturday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 274 around 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Pollution levels across the city largely ranged between poor and very poor, raising concerns for residents amid prevailing winter conditions.

Several monitoring stations reported elevated AQI readings. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 331, while Dwarka Sector 8 stood at 329. Mundka and Wazirpur both logged 331, placing them firmly in the very poor category. Other areas also showed high pollution levels, including Okhla Phase-2 at 323, RK Puram at 322, Punjabi Bagh at 318 and Rohini at 312. Bawana reported an AQI of 271, Chandni Chowk 285, ITO 279 and Burari 246. Relatively lower readings were observed in Narela at 232 and Alipur at 227.

As per the CPCB’s classification, AQI values between 201 and 300 fall under the poor category, while readings between 301 and 400 are considered very poor. An AQI of 401 or above is classified as severe. Delhi weather update Weather conditions in Delhi remained cold and hazy through the morning hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dense fog prevailed in several parts of the city, reducing visibility and affecting traffic movement. Minimum temperatures remained near seasonal norms, while the foggy conditions added to the discomfort for commuters during early morning hours. Dense fog across north and central India

Meanwhile, several airports across north and central India witnessed widespread fog conditions between 0600 hrs and 0630 hrs IST, according to IMD data. Very dense fog, with visibility dropping below 50 metres, was reported at multiple locations. Ambala in Haryana, Agra, Bareilly, Saifai and Hindon in Uttar Pradesh, and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh recorded zero visibility, placing them in the very dense fog category. Dense fog conditions, with visibility ranging from 50 metres to 200 metres, were reported at Varanasi and Lucknow, where visibility dropped to 50 metres, while Prayagraj recorded visibility of 100 metres. Moderate fog was observed at Jorhat in Assam with visibility of 200 metres, and at Bagdogra in West Bengal with visibility of 400 metres. Shallow fog conditions were reported at several other airports, including Adampur in Punjab at 500 metres, Bhatinda at 600 metres, and Halwara in Punjab and Gaya in Bihar at 800 metres each.